Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump sets 10% tariff on lumber imports, 25% on cabinets and furniture

Trump's proclamation offered some countries that have struck tariff-reducing trade deals with the US some relief from the higher wood products duties.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 04:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 04:15 IST
World newsUS newsDonald TrumpUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us