<p>US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump"> Donald Trump</a>'s administration has reached out to various personalities around the world to be part of the 'Board of Peace' and related entities meant to oversee governance and reconstruction in post-war <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza</a>.</p><p>The White House said in a statement that the Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the President’s plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.</p><p>Trump has called it the "greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled at any time, any place".</p><p>Heads of around 60 states, including those of Turkiye, Egypt, India, Argentina, Italy, Pakistan, the UK, Canada. Australia, Brazil and Jordan, have been invited to join the peace body.</p><p>Trump has sent a letter to Prime of Minister of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>that was shared on social media by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.</p>.Explained | What is US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza PM Modi got invited to be part of.<p> In a post on X, Gor said he was honoured to convey Trump's invitation to Modi to participate in the Board of Peace, which will "bring lasting peace to Gaza". In his letter to Modi, Trump mentioned his September 29 announcement about a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, as well as his 20-point roadmap to bring peace to the Middle East.<br><br>Here is the list of leaders who said they have been invited to join the Board of Peace:</p><ul><li><p>Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama</p></li><li><p>Argentine President Javier Milei</p></li><li><p>Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese</p></li><li><p>Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva</p></li><li><p>Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney</p></li><li><p>Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides</p></li><li><p>Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi</p></li><li><p>Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban</p></li><li><p>Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi</p></li><li><p>Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni</p></li><li><p>Jordanian King Abdullah II</p></li><li><p>Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev</p></li><li><p>Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif</p></li><li><p>Paraguayan President Santiago Pena</p></li><li><p>Romanian President Nicusor Dan</p></li><li><p>Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan</p></li></ul><p>The Hungarian Prime Minister has accepted the invitation to join the board, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told state radio on Sunday. Orban is one of Trump's most ardent supporters in Europe.</p><p>Argentinian President Javier Milei shared an image of an invitation to join the board on X, writing that it would be "an honour" to participate.</p><p>In a statement, spokesperson of the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tahir Andrabi said, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan has received the invitation from the President of the United States to join the Board of Peace on Gaza.” </p><p>“Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions,” he added.</p><p><em>Bloomberg News</em> reported on Sunday that the Trump administration has asked countries to contribute at least $1 billion to become permanent members. A non-permanent membership would remain free.</p>.<p><strong>Founding Executive Board</strong></p><p>Last week, the White House said that to operationalise the Board of Peace’s vision — under the chairmanship of Trump — a founding Executive Board has been formed, composed of leaders with experience across diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy. The appointed members are:</p><ul><li><p>Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State </p></li><li><p>Steve Witkoff, Trump's special negotiator</p></li><li><p>Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law</p></li><li><p>Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister</p></li><li><p>Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier</p></li><li><p>Ajay Banga, World Bank president</p></li><li><p>Robert Gabriel, loyal Trump aide on the National Security Council</p></li></ul><p><strong>Gaza Executive Board</strong></p><p>The other board that was announced is called the Gaza Executive Board, which will be responsible for overseeing all on-the-ground work of the administrative group, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).</p><p>Apart from Witkoff, Kushner, Blair and Rowan, the Gaza Executive Board will have Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag, Hakan Fidan Turkish Foreign Minister, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi, director of Egypt's intelligence agency General Hassan Rashad, Emirati Minister Reem Al-Hashimy and Israeli billionaire Yakir Gabay. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>