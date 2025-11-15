Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump's Teflon tested as Epstein saga looms over 2026 campaign

After days of declining questions from reporters, Trump broke his silence on Friday night, lamenting how the Epstein affair had distracted from his accomplishments.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 11:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 11:38 IST
US newsDonald TrumpJeffrey EpsteinTeflon

Follow us on :

Follow Us