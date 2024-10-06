'Don't worry, be happy': UK burglar dries clothes, cooks meal and leaves a sweet note for victim

<p>In an unusual burglary in UK, the accused hung out the laundry, arranged shopped items in the fridge and also cooked a meal on the stove of the victim's house. </p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/czeg6xk6rkko" rel="nofollow">report </a>by <em>BBC</em>, 36-year-old Damian Wojnilowicz even left a note saying, "Don't worry, be happy, eat up and scratch" for the homeowner in Monmouthshire. The incident happened on July 16.</p><p>The Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday sentenced Damian to 22 months in jail for the strange break-in. </p><p>As per the report, the victim woman told the court that after she returned home, she found items moved to the garden, as well as her recycling bin empty. "I was left too scared to stay in my own home," she said. </p>.'Dream Bazaar' fantasy shattered: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral.<p>Prosecutor Alice Sykes said that this was not all and Damian also refilled the bird feeders, rearranged plant pots, a pair of shoes and the items in the fridge while restocking it. </p><p>He laid out new utensils from the shopping bag, placed the old ones in bin and replaced the toothbrush caps. Damian also reportedly got a little tipsy during the process and accidently placed an empty wine bottle in the rack. </p><p>In her statement, the homeowner said that her neighbour described seeing someone hanging out washing. </p><p>Inside the house, she also saw a bottle of red wine next to a glass and bottle opener, with a bowl of sweets on the living room table.</p><p>"Two weeks after the crime until he was caught, I was living in a state of heightened anxiety I had never experienced before. I wondered if it was somebody who knew me, if it was going to turn into a stalking incident, if he knew I lived alone and if I had been targeted," the publication quoted her as saying. </p>.Burglars gang rape woman after looting ornaments in Bhubaneswar flat.<p>Damian conducted another similar burglary on July 29 where he took shower, washed clothes and consumed food at the victim's house. </p><p>The male homeowner said that he felt "sick, horrified, and useless" after the incident. </p><p>Tabitha Walker, Damian's lawyer told the court that he was going through several difficulties and was also homeless at the time of the incidents. She said he was apologetic to the victims, and for the harm he had caused to them. The court, however, noted that "the acts were significant intrusions in their homes."</p><p>Damian has four previous offences including common assault, public order offences, and failing to surrender.</p>