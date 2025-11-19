Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Elon Musk attends Trump's dinner with Saudi Arabian crown prince

Musk's attendance could be a sign of reconciliation in a turbulent relationship between the Tesla CEO and the US president.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 04:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 04:52 IST
World newsElon MuskSaudi ArabiaUS newsDonald TrumpWhite House

Follow us on :

Follow Us