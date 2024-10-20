Home
Elon Musk promises to award $1 mln each day to a signer of his petition supporting US Constitution

The money is the latest example of Musk using his extraordinary wealth to influence the tightly-contested presidential race between Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 03:38 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 03:38 IST
World newsElon MuskUSDonald Trump

