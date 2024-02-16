Elon Musk to seek district court review of order in SEC X case

Washington: Elon Musk plans to ask a district court to review a US magistrate judge's order siding with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as it seeks to compel him to testify for its investigation of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, according to a court document filed on Thursday.

US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler on Saturday ordered Musk to testify again in the SEC's probe of his takeover of the social media giant - that Musk subsequently renamed X - giving the billionaire and the agency a week to agree on a date.

The order formalized her tentative ruling from December in which she sided with the SEC.