Elon Musk to show up in support as Donald Trump returns to 1st assassination attempt site

<p>Republican candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> announced on Friday that he would be travelling to Butler, the US city in Pennsylvania where the first assassination attempt on his life was made. </p>.<p>"BUTLER ON SATURDAY—HISTORIC!," he announced in a post on X. </p>.<p>Trump posted an image of himself with his fist in the air, blood smeared on his face, taken moments after the assassination attempt. </p><p>Sharing the post, X owner, and Trump supporter, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elon-musk">Elon Musk</a> said that he would be there to support. </p><p>Trump on Thursday, held a rally in Michigan, where he reportedly continued false statements and exaggerations on numerous subjects, including the 2020 elections and the Biden government's response to Hurricane Helene. </p><p>Trump reiterated his familiar false claim that he had won the 2020 election and made no acknowledgment of new evidence that was unsealed against him Wednesday in the federal election subversion case. He also said his campaign was up in all polls in every swing state, while several public polls show close races and Vice President Kamala Harris leading narrowly in a number of battlegrounds.</p>.Melania Trump, whose husband helped end Roe, signals support for abortion rights.<p>Trump also mischaracterized the state of funding at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, saying that the Biden administration had stolen disaster-relief money allocated to the agency to give to housing for immigrants living in the country illegally so they would vote for Democrats.</p><p>He cast electric cars as a threat to the auto industry, while at the same time praising Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO who has endorsed his candidacy and featured him prominently on X, the Musk-owned social media platform.</p><p>Trump's plans to return to Butler was announced by his campaign team some time back, with a statement that read "President Trump’s return to Butler will mark his first visit to the site of the attack since he was struck by an assassin’s bullet on July 13th—but was saved in what the world has recognized as an act of divine providence."</p><p><em>(With NYT and Reuters inputs)</em></p>