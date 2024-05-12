Elon Musk’s diplomacy: Woo right-wing world leaders. Then benefit.

Musk, 52, has repeatedly used one piece of his business empire — X, formerly known as Twitter — to vocally support politicians such as Milei, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Narendra Modi of India. On the platform, Musk has backed their views on gender, feted their opposition to socialism and aggressively confronted their enemies. Musk even personally intervened in X’s content policies in ways that appeared to aid Bolsonaro, two former X employees said.

Musk, in turn, has pushed for and won corporate advantages for his most lucrative businesses, Tesla and SpaceX, according to an examination by The New York Times. In India, he secured lower import tariffs for Tesla’s vehicles. In Brazil, he opened a major new market for Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. In Argentina, he solidified access to the mineral most crucial to Tesla’s batteries.

Musk’s endorsement has given many nationalist and right-wing heads of state more international cachet, which they have eagerly promoted as a validation of their policies and popularity.

Musk, Tesla, SpaceX and X did not respond to requests for comment.

INDIA

A Long Game

In September 2015, Musk welcomed Modi to Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. Modi, a Hindu nationalist politician, had been elected India’s prime minister a year earlier when his Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power, and was visiting the United States to meet business leaders.

Musk and Modi posed for photographs near a gleaming red Model S car. They discussed how “solar panels and battery packs” could power rural regions in India without electrical lines, Musk said at the time.

“I understood his vision,” Modi later said.

It was one of the first instances of Musk’s publicly meeting a nationalist leader. And it was the beginning of a long game between him and Modi, a relationship that took years to develop — and that started paying off for Musk after he bought Twitter.

India is a potentially massive market for Tesla, which needs to expand to new regions to grow. But the country has virtually barred electric vehicles built by foreign manufacturers. In recent years, the tariff India imposes on imported electric vehicles has risen as high as 100%.

Musk initially used traditional personal diplomacy, meeting with Modi and ordering his staff at Tesla to get close to officials.

After Musk bought Twitter in 2022, he had a new lever. The platform is widely used in India — including by Modi, who has nearly 98 million followers — and is a major forum of political discussion.

Musk met Modi in person again last June when the prime minister visited New York. He called himself a “fan of Modi” and said Modi was “pushing us to make significant investment in India, which is something that we intend to do.”

By then, Tesla employees were again talking with Modi’s advisers about a reduction in tariffs and investing in India, two people familiar with the conversations said. Rohan Patel, who was Tesla’s vice president of public policy and business development, traveled to India several times, and Piyush Goyal, India’s commerce minister, visited the Fremont factory in November.

In January, Musk posted on X that India should receive a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, which would boost India’s international standing. “India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd,” he wrote.

The timing suggests that Modi noticed. Two months later, India announced it was reducing some import duties for electric carmakers that committed at least $500 million to produce vehicles in the country. The policy dropped tariffs to 15% of a car’s price from 100%, specifically for electric vehicles that retail for more than $35,000.

The description fit Tesla to a T. Its Model 3 cars ship at $38,990.

BRAZIL

‘True Legend of Freedom’

By 2021, Musk was employing a similar courtship to bring his Starlink satellite internet service to Brazil, which was then led by Bolsonaro, the right-wing populist president elected three years earlier. At the time, Starlink was in its infancy, with fewer than 150,000 users across 25 countries.

In October 2021, Fábio Faria, Brazil’s communications minister and an organizer of Bolsonaro’s reelection campaign, sent a letter to Musk, saying that “Starlink and Brazil can become great partners,” according to correspondence obtained through the country’s open records laws.

Weeks later, Faria visited Musk in Texas. After returning to Brazil, Faria pushed regulators to approve Starlink, at one point urging Brazil’s space agency to stay out of any debate about SpaceX’s satellites over the country, he later testified to Brazil’s Congress.

Brazil’s regulators approved Starlink for operation in December 2021, seven months after the service first applied. It was the fastest of five approvals that regulators granted to satellite internet providers.

Musk later lent a hand to Bolsonaro, who faced an uphill battle in his 2022 reelection campaign.

On May 20 that year, Musk made a surprise trip to Brazil for a major announcement alongside the president. Starlink was coming to the country, and it would provide internet connectivity to 19,000 rural schools, as well as environmental monitoring of the Amazon, they said at an event in a resort near Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro gave Musk a medal and called him a “true legend of freedom” for his bid that year to buy Twitter.

There was just one catch: The plan to connect schools never materialized, said Carlos Baigorri, Brazil’s chief telecommunications regulator, who helped approve Starlink’s entry into the country. “I don’t really think that it even existed,” he said of the plan.