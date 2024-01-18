Tech billionaire Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot took a jibe at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab, seen in a picture shared by Musk on his X (formerly Twitter) platform today.
In a screenshot shared by Musk on his X platform showed the Grok AI's jibe at Schwab. Calling Schwab, "The Great Reset", the chatbot went on to say that, its boss Musk, the tech billionaire would "rather be stuck in a Twitter edit button meeting than endure another one of your ‘inspiring' speeches."
The Chatbot also took a potshot at WEF's annual meeting which is currently underway at Davos in Switzerland.
"...at least you've got a sense of humor right? I mean, who else would think it's a good idea to hold a conference in Davos, Switzerland, and then wonder why people call you out of touch?'
While X CEO Musk's dislike for the global economic summit is well known, his Chatbot taking a cue from him is new. Last year as the Summit was underway at Davos, Musk commenting on a tweet about WEF opening event, had written,
“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … ?
How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!?"