The Chatbot also took a potshot at WEF's annual meeting which is currently underway at Davos in Switzerland.

"...at least you've got a sense of humor right? I mean, who else would think it's a good idea to hold a conference in Davos, Switzerland, and then wonder why people call you out of touch?'

While X CEO Musk's dislike for the global economic summit is well known, his Chatbot taking a cue from him is new. Last year as the Summit was underway at Davos, Musk commenting on a tweet about WEF opening event, had written,

“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … ?

How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!?"