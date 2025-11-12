<p>Washington: House Democrats on Wednesday released emails in which <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffrey-epstein">Jeffrey Epstein</a> wrote that President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> had “spent hours at my house” with one of Epstein’s victims, among other messages that suggested that the convicted sex offender believed Trump knew more about his abuse than he has acknowledged.</p><p>Trump has emphatically denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. He has said that he and Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in federal prison in 2019, were once friendly but had a falling out.</p><p>But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, which they selected from thousands of pages of documents received by their panel, raised new questions about the relationship between the two men. </p><p>In one of the messages, Epstein flatly asserted that Trump “knew about the girls,” many of whom were later found by investigators to have been underage. </p>.VP Vance to host dinner to discuss Jeffrey Epstein fallout.<p>In another, Epstein pondered how to address questions from the news media about their relationship as Trump was becoming a national political figure.</p><p>The messages are certain to inflame the debate on Capitol Hill over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, and top officials’ decision to backtrack on a promise to fully release them. </p><p>That issue, which has split Republicans and alienated some of Trump’s right-wing supporters, had faded to the background as the government shutdown dragged on.</p><p>But the House is set to return Wednesday to clear legislation to end the shutdown, and attention is likely to shift back to the Epstein matter.</p><p>“These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president,” Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.</p>.US Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump about his name appearing in Jeffrey Epstein Files.<p>The three separate email exchanges released Wednesday were all from after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal in Florida on state charges of soliciting prostitution, in which federal prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges. </p><p>They came years after Trump and Epstein had a reported falling out in the early 2000s. One was addressed to Epstein’s longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, while two were with author Michael Wolff.</p><p>In one email from April 2011, Epstein told Maxwell, who was later convicted on charges related to facilitating his crimes, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” </p><p>He added that an unnamed victim “spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned.”</p><p>“I have been thinking about that,” Maxwell wrote back.</p>.Explained | Everything to know about Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's relationship.<p>In an email from January 2019, Epstein wrote to Wolff of Trump: “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.” House Democrats, citing an unnamed whistleblower, said this week that Maxwell was preparing to formally ask Trump to commute her federal prison sentence.</p><p>The emails were provided to the Oversight Committee along with a larger tranche of documents from Epstein’s estate that the panel requested as part of its investigation into Epstein and Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence on sex-trafficking charges.</p><p>The committee’s staff redacted victims’ names and any identifying information from the emails. Because the full set of documents has not been released, it was not clear whether the emails had been excerpted from larger conversations that might have provided fuller context.</p><p>Trump has condemned continued questions about his handling of the case as a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats. He has called Epstein a “creep” and has insisted he never engaged in any wrongdoing with him or Maxwell.</p>.Trump flew on charter jet previously owned by 'sex offender' Jeffrey Epstein.<p>Both Trump and Epstein split their time between New York and Palm Beach, Florida, and they were friends in the 1990s and early 2000s. Their relationship appeared to fizzle out around 2004, though Trump and those close to him have offered different accounts of why. By one account, they fell out after trying to outbid each other on a piece of Palm Beach real estate.</p><p>Last summer, Trump said Epstein had “hired” away spa attendants at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Palm Beach, and that he believed one of the women was Virginia Giuffre, who has said Maxwell recruited her into Epstein’s sex ring while she was working at Mar-a-Lago as a teenager.</p><p>At the time Epstein emailed Maxwell in 2011 calling Trump the “dog that didn’t bark,” Trump was a reality television star and New York tabloid celebrity who was years away from becoming president.</p>.Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein docs reveal names of Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Jackson, and other A-list celebs.<p>Around the same time, according to documents previously released by the Oversight Committee, Epstein was emailing staff members about negative press coverage he had recently received about the abuse that took place inside his home in Florida.</p><p>Earlier this year, the Trump administration released the transcript of a courthouse interview with Maxwell, who acknowledged that Trump and Epstein had once had a social relationship, but denied any connection between Trump and the sex-trafficking ring.</p><p>Epstein’s email from 2019, which claims Trump “knew about the girls” and asked Maxwell “to stop,” was sent to Wolff, who had recently written a tell-all book about the president.</p><p>Epstein was months away from the arrest and federal charges that would send him to prison, but he was the focus of significant attention after The Miami Herald had published a series of articles drawing renewed attention to the secret agreement he had signed in 2008.</p>.Jeffrey Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times.<p>In his email, Epstein mentioned a victim of his sex-trafficking operation. He also mentioned Mar-a-Lago, then disputed that Trump had ever asked him to resign from the club. “Never a member ever,” Epstein wrote.</p><p>Wolff was also involved in a third email exchange, which began on Dec. 15, 2015, the night of a debate in the Republican presidential primary. Wolff emailed Epstein and warned him that CNN was “planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you — either on air or in scrum afterwards.”</p><p>Epstein wrote back, “If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?”</p><p>Wolff advised inaction, suggesting that Trump might try to deny a close association with Epstein. “I think you should let him hang himself,” he wrote of Trump. “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency” that could be used to “hang him” later or “save him, generating a debt.”</p>.Ex-US President Bill Clinton 'threatened' magazine not to write against 'good freind' Jeffrey Epstein, documents claim.<p>Trump never received a question about the matter in that debate, according to a transcript. It was unclear if he was asked about it separately.</p><p>The Democrats’ release of the emails came hours before Speaker Mike Johnson was scheduled to swear in Rep-elect Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., whom he has avoided seating for nearly two months since she won her election.</p><p>She is expected to provide the final signature necessary on a petition to force a House vote on a measure demanding that the Trump administration release all of its investigative material pertaining to Epstein. The White House has strongly opposed the measure.</p>