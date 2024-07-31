EU will not recognise Venezuela election result until all votes counted, Borrell says

Borrell said the electoral commission had announced the vote results on the basis of 80 per cent of ballots counted, while the Venezuelan opposition had published very different results.

"That is an additional reason for not recognising the results until they will be fully and independently verified," he told reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

The members of the 27-nation bloc will decide on possible next steps only after the full results are made available, he added.

Protesters took to the streets in Venezuela on Tuesday, demanding that Maduro acknowledge he lost the election, as a major international observer concluded the vote was undemocratic.

The government denounced the demonstrations as an attempted coup.

The US-based Carter Center, which observed the vote, said late on Tuesday the election could not be considered democratic as it "did not meet international standards of electoral integrity".