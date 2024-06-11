Ex-Chinese Navy captain arrested in Taiwan for entering Taipei harbour

Taipei: A Chinese man arrested after his speedboat illegally entered a Taipei harbour is a former navy captain who could have been probing the island's defences, senior Taiwanese officials said on Tuesday.

Taiwan's coast guard arrested the man on Sunday at the coastal neighbourhood of Tamsui after his boat entered a river that leads into Taipei, an incident that happened amid ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China.

China views the democratically governed island as its own territory, a claim Taipei rejects.

Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, which runs the coast guard, told reporters at parliament that the man was "quite refined and well presented" and had previously served as a Chinese navy captain.