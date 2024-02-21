Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's party to hold organisational elections on March 3

The polling for the organisational elections would be held at the party’s central secretariat here and PTI offices in all four provinces of the country, the report said.

Media reports on Wednesday said that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been nominated as the chairman, while Raoof Hassan will be the Chief Election Commissioner for the intra-party polls.

The PTI held an intra-party poll in December last year on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which saw Gohar Khan's election as the party chairman.

However, its result, which some disgruntled PTI workers challenged, was annulled after a bitter court battle. Subsequently, the top electoral body deprived the party of its iconic cricket bat symbol, and party leaders contested the elections as independent candidates.

The PTI-backed independents won majority seats at the National Assembly in the February 8 general election.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government, which may effectively end Khan's chances of returning to power.

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated as the prime minister candidate, while PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is for the president’s office. The PPP said it would not join the federal cabinet, but the Senate chairman would be that of the PPP.