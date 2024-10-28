Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained | How do US presidential elections affect the economy and the stock market?

There’s no shortage of reasons to be nervous. Both sides have outlined radically different visions of America’s economic future, with major implications for the rest of the world.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 09:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsEconomyUS Presidential ElectionsStockExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us