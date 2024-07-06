Explained | How does France's election work and what happens if nobody wins a majority?

Sunday's second round vote in France's parliamentary election may lead to a hung parliament with no clear majority, opinion polls show, unless the far right wins enough seats to form its first government since World War Two.

Here are some facts about the election and what comes next.

HOW DOES THE VOTE WORK?

A total of 577 constituencies are being decided in the election, one for each seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. Seventy-six lawmakers were elected in the first round last Sunday - including 39 representing the far-right National Rally (RN) and its allies - leaving 501 seats up for grabs in the run-off.

This Sunday's voting ends at 6 pm (1600 GMT) in towns and small cities and 8 pm (1800 GMT) in big cities.

At 8 p.m., pollsters will issue initial nationwide projections based on early partial results from polling stations that closed earlier in the day. These are usually reliable. Vote counting is usually fast.

However, if the result is tight - for example the RN is within a few seats of an absolute majority - the final result may not be known until the early hours of Monday.

WHO WILL WIN?

The RN topped the first round with a third of the total vote. Opinion polls forecast it will win more seats than any other party but that its margin of victory has narrowed as rivals cooperate to form a united anti-RN vote. The RN will likely fall short of a working majority.

The left-wing New Popular Front and an alliance of centrist parties supporting President Emmanuel Macron have withdrawn more than 200 candidates from second-round contests to bolster the chances of the front-running anti-RN contender in their districts.

Historically, a more fragmented field has favoured the far right, and the very latest polls - carried out after the candidate withdrawals - suggest the strategy is working and the most likely scenario is a hung parliament, with the far right missing out on an absolute majority. That outcome would lead to the most political uncertainty.