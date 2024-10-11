Explained | How is the Nobel Peace Prize decided?

According to the will of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, the prize should go to the person "who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses".

Thousands of people can propose names: members of governments and parliaments; current heads of state; university professors of history, social sciences, law and philosophy; and former Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among others.

This year there are 286 nominees, although the full list will be locked in a vault for 50 years. Among the oddsmakers' favourites this year is late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who died in detention in February. But that is not possible as he cannot receive the prize posthumously.

Another favourite at the bookmakers is Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but he is also unlikely because he is a wartime leader.