Explained | Possible ways Israel might strike back at Iran

Strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities could delay Tehran's ability to produce a nuclear weapon. Iran's nuclear program is spread over many locations, only some of which are built underground. However, a major attack on its nuclear infrastructure would likely provoke serious consequences, potentially including a sprint by Iran to build a nuclear weapon. Washington has said it would not support such an action by Israel.

Richard Hooker, a retired US Army officer who served in the US National Security Council under Republican and Democratic presidents, said it was a "distinct possibility" that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear facilities but not a probability "because when you do something like that you put the Iranian leadership in a position to do something pretty dramatic in response."

The Islamic Republic denies ever having had a nuclear weapons program or planning to have one.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, and the US intelligence community concluded that Iran pursued a coordinated nuclear weapons program until 2003, and experts say that with the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal, it could produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a bomb in a matter of weeks.