Explained | Sri Lanka's high-octane Presidential polls

As the country gets ready for an intense battle, some of the prominent candidates have already hit the campaign trail and plan to hold as many as 100 rallies each across the country.

Premadasa hit the road on August 16 from Kandy after a Buddhist ceremony which was followed by visits to a temple, church, and mosque, while Ranil launched his campaign from the holy city of Anuradhapura.

“Premadasa plans to hold about 60 big rallies in the next month. He will be in Tamil-dominated northern and eastern Sri Lanka for three days in August. He will also meet intellectuals, teachers, and others to seek their support,” a key member of his campaign told DH.

Ranil’s campaign, according to his team, will focus on continuing the reforms to steer the nation back to its past glory. “He will explain how he negotiated a program with the IMF and is successfully implementing it. He will also explain to his voters on how he intends to pay back the loan and reduce the burden on people,” a team member said.

Namal, the youngest candidate, also plans to hold about 100 rallies after launching his campaign from Anuradhapura on August 21. The contest is intense and interesting with both Sajith and Dissanayake, whose party has been making inroads after the 2022 uprising, promising change.

Prof Ramu Manivannan, who taught history at the University of Madras, told DH that the polarisation of politics within the majority Sinhala Buddhist community itself was very surprising as Presidential elections in Sri Lanka had always been bipolar.

“A four-cornered contest with all of them Sinhala Buddhists is likely to result in a divisive mandate. The highly noticeable factor is the deep polarisation within the party political system. On the other hand, the Rajapaksa family has not given up power politics,” Manivannan, who had been tracking Sri Lanka for decades, said.

He added that Namal’s candidature shows the Rajapaksas still have a hold over the party and possess the money power to contest election after election. “I only see the mandate being divisive,” Manivannan said.