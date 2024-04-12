Explained | Sudan's conflict: Who is backing the rival commanders

Who supports Burhan?

Burhan's clearest ally has been Egypt, which shares a border with Sudan that more than 500,000 people have crossed since the fighting began.

In both countries, the military has assumed a dominant role in the decades since independence and has intervened following popular uprisings - in Egypt when former army chief Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi led the ousting of democratically elected President Mohamed Mursi a decade ago, and in Sudan when Burhan led a military takeover in 2021.

Since the war started, Egypt has received Burhan and his representatives on visits and has launched a peace process involving Sudan's neighbours that ran in parallel with mediation efforts led by the United States, Saudi Arabia and African regional grouping IGAD.

It has joined calls for an effective ceasefire while saying it considers the conflict an internal matter for Sudan.

Another country that neighbours areas of Sudan controlled by the army and where Burhan has sought to shore up regional support is Eritrea, one of his first stops when he resumed foreign trips last year.

Since late 2023, sources say the army has also drawn on material support from Iran, including Iranian-made drones that helped it make significant gains in Omdurman, part of Sudan's wider capital.

Sudan's acting foreign minister, who is aligned with the army and visited Tehran this year as diplomatic ties that had been cut in 2016 were restored, denied weapons had been received.

From further afield, Ukrainian special forces have intervened on the army's side to counter alleged support for the RSF from Russian mercenary group Wagner, according to several reports in Ukrainian and international media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held an impromptu meeting with Burhan in Ireland in September to discuss "illegal armed groups financed by Russia".