Explained | What are the key issues at the COP29 UN climate summit in Baku?

The acronym dominating this year's summit is NCQG - which stands for the New Collective Quantified Goal.

That refers to the new annual climate financing target, which is meant to kick in when the current $100 billion pledge expires at the end of this year.

Wealthy nations have only sometimes met that annual goal since 2020, leading to growing mistrust among the world's climate-vulnerable nations.

As COP29 aims to set a much higher target for the years ahead, wealthy nations insist the money cannot come entirely from their budgets.

Instead, they are discussing a far more complex effort that would involve reforming the global multilateral lending complex in ways that de-escalate climate-linked financial risks and encourage more private capital.

It is unclear how much of the total annual target would be offered by rich nations. Also unresolved is whether fast-developing nations like China or the Middle East Gulf oil states should also contribute, a position championed by the United States and European Union.

By reforming the global banking system, countries hope to drive up the annual climate finance sum. UN agencies estimate that trillions of dollars are needed yearly, but officials with the COP29 host Azerbaijan said that a number in the "hundreds of billions" has a more realistic chance of being approved by consensus.