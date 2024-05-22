Explained | What is aircraft turbulence and how common is it?

Such invisible pockets of air can appear without warning and are hard to predict. Mark Prosser of the University of Reading said Tuesday's event most likely involved convective or storm-related turbulence, but stressed it was too early to be certain.

An investigation has been launched and experts stress aircraft accidents typically involve a combination of factors.

HOW COMMON IS IT?

Turbulence-related incidents are common, according to a 2021 study by the US National Transportation Safety Board.

From 2009 through 2018, it found that turbulence accounted for more than a third of reported events and most resulted in one or more serious injuries, but no aircraft damage.

Yet fatal turbulence in air travel remains extremely rare.

"It is a very unusual and rare event. As far as I can tell it is over 25 years since a passenger was killed by commercial airliner turbulence," said Paul Hayes, director of safety at UK-based aviation data group Cirium Ascend.

The last fatal turbulence-related accident on Cirium's database involved a United Airlines Boeing 747 in 1997.