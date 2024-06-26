Explained | Who is Evan Gershkovich and why is he on trial in Russia?

How does he plead?

Gershkovich and the Wall Street Journal vehemently protest his innocence. They say he was just doing his job as a reporter accredited by Russia's Foreign Ministry to work there. The WSJ says the trial is a sham and a guilty verdict is a foregone conclusion.

What does the Kremlin say?

The Kremlin says the case is a legal, not a political, matter but has alleged from the start - without presenting evidence - that Gershkovich was caught "red-handed". President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to a possible prisoner exchange with the United States involving Gershkovich, and that contacts have taken place but must remain secret.

What does the US say?

Washington says Russia is using Gershkovich as a bargaining chip and should immediately free him and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was convicted in 2020 and is serving a 16-year sentence for spying. It has designated both men as "wrongfully detained".

What will the trial look like?

The trial is taking place behind closed doors, meaning that the proceedings are secret and the lawyers must sign non-disclosure agreements. No press, family members or U.S. embassy officials are allowed inside, although two US consular staff travelled to Yekaterinburg for the start of the case and had brief access to Gershkovich before it began.