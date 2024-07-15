Explained | Who is speaking at the Republican National Convention?

This week's Republican National Convention, overshadowed by an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, will feature televised speeches from business leaders, celebrities, officials and everyday Americans culminating with the former president's formal acceptance of his nomination for president.

The four-day event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, begins on Monday. Nightly themes include crime, the economy and global conflicts, all issues driving the run-up to Trump's November 5 election rematch with President Joe Biden, his Democratic rival.

Here are some of the expected speakers:

David Sacks

Entrepreneur and investor David Sacks is part of a group of wealthy, high-profile Silicon Valley venture capitalists and investors who have thrown their support behind Trump.

In June, Sacks and his wife Jacqueline hosted a Trump fundraiser at their home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, raising $12 million. Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance, who has worked in venture capital and is on Trump's vice president short list, helped organize the fundraiser.

Sacks, a close friend of Elon Musk, was previously the chief operating officer of PayPal. He was an early investor in companies including Airbnb, Facebook, Palantir, SpaceX and Uber.