Explained | Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

What are the parties to watch?

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is the biggest party of nine currently in Parliament. It is projected to once again dominate the polls with around a fifth of votes across the country. But its popularity has waned since the last general election in 2019 and its presidential nominee, Ganjar Pranowo, is trailing in surveys.

A close second, the Great Indonesia Movement party, Gerindra, of frontrunner Prabowo Subianto, is expected to garner around 17 per cent of votes, according to surveys. A three-party coalition projected to get about a fifth of votes is backing a third presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan.

A total of 18 parties are contesting the elections and a new outfit, Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) headed by outgoing President Joko Widodo's son, is expected to make it into parliament for the first time.

Parties need at least 4 per cent of votes across the country to qualify for representation in the national Parliament.

To nominate a presidential candidate, a party or coalition of parties needs to control at least 20 per cent of seats in national Parliament.

Is the President guaranteed parliamentary support?

Parliament could play a big part in determining how successful the new president might be. A sizable opposition could make things complicated by delaying legislation and thwarting the President's initiatives, making policymaking less certain.

Incumbent Widodo succeeded in forming a coalition with the major parties, allowing him to advance his agenda. But those alliances are unstable ahead of a change in power and his successor may not get an easy ride.