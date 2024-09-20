Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explosives implanted in devices before they arrived, Lebanon's UN mission says

The authorities also determined the devices, which included pagers and hand-held radios, were detonated by sending electronic messages to the devices, says the letter, sent to the UN Security Council.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 19:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

United Nations: A preliminary investigation by Lebanese authorities into the communications devices that exploded in Lebanon this week found that they were implanted with explosives before arriving in Lebanon, according to a letter by the Lebanese mission to the United Nations that was seen by Reuters.

The authorities also determined the devices, which included pagers and hand-held radios, were detonated by sending electronic messages to the devices, says the letter, sent to the UN Security Council.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2024, 19:46 IST
World newsblastsLebanon

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT