Fashion designer Hedi Slimane leaves LVMH's Maison Celine

<p>Famed fashion designer Hedi Slimane has left LVMH's Maison Celine division, said LVMH on Wednesday.</p><p>"Under his creative and artistic direction, Celine has experienced exceptional growth and established itself as an iconic French couture house," the French luxury goods company said in a statement.</p><p>LVMH first hired Slimane for Maison Celine in 2018.</p><p>Slimane, who has designed clothes for rock star David Bowie and actor Brad Pitt, worked for LVMH's Dior Homme unit in the 2000s. </p>