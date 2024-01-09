'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza

Asked about his current mission, the actor had said, “It’s crazy, what they built here. The operation here is on a very central (Hamas tunnel) route. We found kilometers of tunnels here, weaponry, even special weaponry. We’ve been busy the past two days trying to destroy it.' The actor is best known for playing Sagi Tzur, a soldier in an elite IDF unit, in 'Fauda', which means “chaos” in Arabic. He enlisted as a reservist after Israel announced a war against Hamas in October.