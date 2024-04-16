FBI opens criminal probe in Baltimore bridge collapse; fourth body recovered

Washington: The FBI said on Monday it opened a criminal probe into the collapse of a Baltimore bridge in March when a ship crashed into a bridge support, while local officials confirmed the recovery of a fourth body from the incident.

FBI agents boarded the cargo ship Dali to conduct court-authorized law enforcement activity regarding the crash, an FBI spokesperson said. The spokesperson said there was no other public information available and the bureau will have no further comment.

The body of a fourth victim was recovered on Monday after divers spotted what they believed to be a missing construction vehicle, inside which they found the body, the Key Bridge Unified Command said in a statement. Details surrounding the victim's identity were not made public at the request of family.