<p>Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr on Monday defended his comments last week aimed at Disney and local broadcasters to stop broadcasting <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em>, saying the host was not suspended as a result of government pressure.</p>.More Senate Republicans raise concerns about FCC pressure on Disney.<p>"Jimmy Kimmel is in the situation that he is in because of his ratings, not because of anything that's happened at the federal government level," Carr said at a forum in New York.</p><p>A growing number of lawmakers have sharply criticized his comments on Wednesday when he urged Disney and <em>ABC</em> affiliates to take action saying: "We can do this the easy way or the hard way."</p>