Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

FCC chair defends comments, says Jimmy Kimmel not suspended because of government action

Jimmy Kimmel is in the situation that he is in because of his ratings, said FFC Chair Brendan Carr.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 18:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 18:29 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS

Follow us on :

Follow Us