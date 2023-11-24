Finland has closed all passenger border crossings with Russia but one

Helsinki: Finland has temporarily closed all but one of its eight passenger crossings to Russia in response to an unusually high inflow of migrants for which it the Nordic country accuses Moscow.

More than 700 migrants from nations such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, have in the past couple of weeks entered Finland via Russia. Helsinki says Russia is funnelling migrants to the border, a charge the Kremlin has denied.

Having last week closed four border stations, Finland overnight closed all remaining passenger crossings except its northernmost one, Raja-Jooseppi located high north in the Arctic region, for a month.