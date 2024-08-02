First time in 42-year history! South Korea baseball league scraps game due to heat

A Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) official said Friday's heat warning cancellation was the first since the league was launched in 1982. Ground temperatures in the Ulsan stadium were higher than 50 degrees Celsius at times during the day, he said.

South Korea is under heat warnings for all of the country, a week after the end of the annual monsoon season when heavy rains pounded mostly the central regions causing flooding and landslides.

South Korea is in a temperate zone in the northern hemisphere with four distinct seasons, but the climate is seen to be getting warmer, according to experts and officials who cited annual average temperatures.

Several regions of the country have been under daily heat warnings since July 21, issued by the meteorological agency when daily high temperatures exceed 33 degrees Celsius.