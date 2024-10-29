Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Five dam workers killed in suspected separatist attack in Pakistan

A spokesperson for the Balochistan government said the militants had attacked the security officials and workers stationed at the dam.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 09:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 09:59 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us