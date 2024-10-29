Five dam workers killed in suspected separatist attack in Pakistan

<p>Karachi: Five workers were killed by suspected separatists after an attack on a dam in the Panjgur district of the restive Balochistan province on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A spokesperson for the Balochistan government said the militants had attacked the security officials and workers stationed at the dam.</p>.<p>“Five people were killed and two others injured,” Shahid Rind said but didn’t confirm if any security officials had been killed in the attack.</p>.<p>Rind said the attack took place in the Prum area of the district early in the morning.</p>.Paramilitary personnel killed in attack at Frontier Corps check post in northwest Pakistan.<p>Some television channels reported that five levies soldiers were killed in the attack.</p>.<p>On September 28 armed men had killed seven workers in the area of Khuda Abadan in Panjgur district as they were sleeping in their quarters.</p>.<p>The seven were labourers from other provinces working in Panjgur.</p>