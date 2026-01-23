<p>The US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ICE%20">Immigration and Customs Enforcement</a> allegedly detained four children, including a five-year-old Ecuadorian child -- a claim rejected by Vice President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=JD%20Vance">JD Vance</a> -- from the Minneapolis suburb of Columbia Heights. </p><p>School officials and the lawyer of the child's family have alleged that the boy and his father were sent to a detention facility in Dilley, Texas. </p><p>According to Zena Stenvik, superintendent of the Columbia Heights Public School District, armed and masked ICE officers had apprehended four students, including two 17-year-olds and a 10-year-old in addition to the five-year-old boy, Liam Conejo Ramos.</p>.ICE said agents can enter homes without judicial warrant, group claims.<p>"ICE agents have been roaming our neighborhoods, circling our schools, following our buses, coming into our parking lots multiple times and taking our kids," Stenvik said in a press conference. </p><p>However, Vance has strongly denied the claim saying Ramos was rescued by officials after his father abandoned him. </p><p>"I do a little bit more follow-up research, and what I find is that the 5-year-old was not arrested, that his dad was an illegal alien, and when they went to arrest his illegal alien father, the father ran. Are they supposed to let a 5-year-old child freeze to death?" Vance argued while addressing a press conference. </p><p>The Department of Homeland Security said Liam's father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, was in the country illegally but did not provide details.</p><p>According to a <em>Reuters </em>report quoting a witness, School officials, a family member and neighbours offered to take Ramos, only to be taken by ICE officials.</p><p>Mary Granlund, the chair of the Columbia Heights school board, said school officials are authorised to take custody of a child in the absence of a parent.</p><p>"The boy's mother was inside the home, but her husband instructed her to remain inside, most likely to avoid detention herself," Granlund told reporters.</p><p>The officers allegedly took the child in the back seat of a black SUV and sped away, a Columbia Heights city council member who also witnessed the events.</p>.Watch: ICE agent shoots and kills woman during Minneapolis immigration raid; Trump blames 'radical left'.<p>According to witnesses who spoke to <em>Reuters</em>, Liam was wearing a blue hat and had a Spider-Man backpack along with him as he watched masked and armed ICE officers take away his father after the two returned from preschool on Tuesday. </p><p>They added that the boy was used as bait to lure his mother out of the house. </p><p>Democrat leader Kamala Harris took to social media, saying Ramos is just a baby and should be at home with his family. </p>.<p><strong>ICE detentions</strong></p><p>The detentions are a part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, which has deployed about 3,000 federal law enforcement officers to the Minneapolis area. </p><p>Armed federal officers have pursued suspects they claim are criminals and violate immigration laws. </p>