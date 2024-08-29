Former Nevada official gets life sentence for murder of reporter

A Las Vegas, Nevada, jury on Wednesday found a former elected county official guilty of killing an investigative reporter who wrote critical articles about him, sentencing him to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years.

Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was convicted for the 2022 murder of Las Vegas Review Journal journalist Jeff German in a case that highlighted the increased risks for journalists in the United States.

The jury found the killing was "willful, deliberate and premeditated," saying Telles "lay in wait" for German, 69, before stabbing him to death outside his suburban Las Vegas home.

"A journalist wrote a story, or a series of stories, and lost their life over it because someone, a politician, an outgoing politician, just did not like them," said county prosecutor, Christopher Hamner.

Telles' lawyer, Robert Draskovich, asked the jury to show leniency and grant him a chance of parole as he had no previous criminal record.

Telles shook his head as a court clerk read the verdict. In the public gallery, German’s family members wept and hugged one another. Employees from the Clark County public administrator's office, some of whom asked German to investigate Telles, embraced and wiped away tears, all wearing red shirts and pins showing the reporter’s face.

"Jeff was killed for doing the kind of work in which he took great pride: His reporting held an elected official accountable for bad behavior and empowered voters to choose someone else for the job," Glenn Cook, executive editor of the Las Vegas Review Journal, said in a statement.

"In many countries the killers of journalists go unpunished," Cook said. "Not so in Las Vegas."

German spent months reporting on complaints Telles oversaw an abusive workplace and had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

The state's evidence included Telles' DNA found underneath German's fingernails and video of a car driven by the attacker that matched a vehicle registered to Telles' wife.