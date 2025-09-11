Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Former PM Oli stops short of blaming Delhi for downfall, but reminds he asserted Nepal’s territorial claim against India’s boundary

Oli’s relations with New Delhi turned sour in 2019 and 2020, when he was in the office of the prime minister for the second term.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 08:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 08:31 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us