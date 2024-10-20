Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Former special forces commander Prabowo takes up Indonesian presidency

The 73-year-old former special forces commander won the Feb 14 contest with nearly 60 per cent of the vote and has spent the past nine months building a formidable parliamentary coalition.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 04:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 04:58 IST
World newsIndonesiapresident

Follow us on :

Follow Us