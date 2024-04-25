France's air traffic control strikes ground flights across Europe

Paris/London: Delays and flight cancellations were set to impact swathes of Europe on Thursday, after authorities failed to reach a deal with some French air traffic control workers to avert a strike.

France's DGAC civil aviation authority said on Wednesday it had asked airlines to cancel 75 per cent of Thursday's flights at Paris Orly airport, 55 per cent of flights at Paris Charles-De-Gaulle and 65 per cent of flights at Marseille.

Air traffic control strikes in France frequently impact travel in Europe, limiting not only flights into France but also across the country's airspace.

Ryanair had warned it would have to cancel over 300 flights, including from Great Britain to Spain or to Italy, as a result of Thursday's strikes, renewing pressure on European Union officials to place more pressure on France to limit the impact of the labour actions.

"French air traffic controllers are free to go on strike, that's their right, but we should be cancelling French flights, not flights leaving Ireland, going to Italy, or flights from Germany to Spain or Scandinavia to Portugal," Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement on Wednesday.