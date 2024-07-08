France's allies relieved by Le Pen loss but wonder what's next

London/Brussels: Many of France's allies breathed a sigh of relief that the worst was averted as Marine Le Pen's far-right failed to win a snap election on Sunday, but they noted that a messy coalition from a hung parliament could also pose headaches for Europe.

Le Pen's National Rally (RN) had been favourite to top the polls, raising the risk of France's first far-right government since World War Two and threatening to upend economic and foreign policy in the euro zone's second-largest economy.

In particular, Ukraine's allies feared a Le Pen-led government could be soft on Moscow and pare back military aid that Kyiv has relied on since the Russian invasion in 2022, though her party has latterly said Russia was a threat.

The National Rally's defeat signals at least a temporary pushback against a far-right surge in Europe, but could herald a period of instability with a new government in an uneasy "cohabitation" with President Emmanuel Macron.