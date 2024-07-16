Freak bus accident in Spain's Barcelona injures dozens

Three passengers with serious injuries were flown by helicopter to hospitals. and dozens more were treated nearby or transferred to health centres with less severe wounds.

The driver had to be freed from the bus.

There was no immediate information on what caused the accident, which is being investigated by regional police.

Inditex declined to comment and referred to emergency services.

Traffic authorities warned drivers to avoid the area as emergency services expect work to remove the bus to take several hours, as a heavy-duty crane would be needed to lower and stabilise the bus.