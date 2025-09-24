<p>Paris: A French middle-school student who stabbed his music teacher in the face on Wednesday in northeastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> had a fascination with weapons and Nazi ideology, authorities said.</p><p>The teacher survived the stabbing and her life is not in danger, but the 14-year old student is between life and death after he stabbed himself in the neck as police arrested him while he fled the school on a bicycle.</p><p>Strasbourg prosecutor Clarisse Taron told reporters that the student had had a difficult childhood, having been placed in a host family where he had suffered violence, after which he had been placed in an institution.</p><p>"It had been noticed that he had an interest in weapons and in anything related to World War II, notably to Nazism," Taron said.</p><p>She added that he had already been sanctioned at the institution and was being monitored by psychologists after he had made Nazi-themed drawings, including of a soldier raising his right hand in a Nazi salute.</p>.'Everything is frozen for you': France's Macron calls Donald Trump after being stopped on street by police.<p>Taron said the student had stabbed his teacher with a large kitchen knife in a hallway of the school in the town of Benfeld and that he had not tried to attack other teachers or students before fleeing the scene.</p><p>French education minister Elisabeth Borne said the student had no track record of violence. He had already been temporarily expelled from the school and a new disciplinary procedure was opened after he drew SS symbols on a notebook, Borne said.</p><p>Security in France's schools has been the subject of intense debate in recent years. In June, then-Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said the government would test adding security gates at schools after a school aide was stabbed during a bag search.</p><p>In 2020, the murder of teacher Samuel Paty after he showed pupils caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on free speech sparked a political uproar.</p>