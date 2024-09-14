French women rally to support Gisele Pelicot, woman at the centre of a mass rape trial

Paris: Hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered in cities across France on Saturday in support of Gisele Pelicot whose husband is on trial, accused of drugging her and recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her in a case that has shocked the nation.

Feminist associations have called for some 30 gatherings in cities from Marseille to Paris, where on the Place de la Republique banners read "Support to Gisele" and "Victims we believe you".

As her extraordinary story has rippled through France since the trial began earlier this month, Pelicot, now aged 72, has become a symbol of France's fight against sexual violence.