From Lolita quotes to Bill Gates and Noam Chomsky: US democrats release more images from Epstein estate

<p>Just ahead of the US Department of Justice's December 19 deadline, The House Oversight Committee has released a batch of around 70 photos from the estate of late convicted sex offender <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffrey-epstein">Jeffrey Epstein</a>. </p><p>Out of a tranche of over 95,000 photos, this is the third such batch which has been released. </p><p>These photos were acquired from Epstein's estate and includes images of close-ups of sentences from the book <em>Lolita, </em>scribbled in black ink across a woman's body, redacted ID cards of women from Russia, Morocco, Italy, Czech Republic, South Africa, Ukraine and Lithuania; and a late-night text thread about sending girls for someone identified as "j" for $1,000 each.</p><p><em>Lolita</em> is a 1955 novel written by Russian and American novelist Vladimir Nabokov which showcases a man's obsession with a 12-year-old girl.</p>.‘Don’s best friend’: How Epstein and Trump bonded over the pursuit of women.<p>Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates, professor and political activist Noam Chomsky and former Trump aide Steve Bannon are also pictured in the latest images.</p><p>Department of Justice is mandated to release all files related to its investigation into Epstein before December 19. </p><p>The earlier batch of pictures include photos of the current United States President Donald Trump, who has brushed them as "no big deal". </p><p>The current batch showcases Epstein talking to Philosopher Noam Chomsky aboard a private plane; Bill Gates standing next a woman, who's identity has been obscured and Steve Bannon sitting across a desk and talking to Epstein .</p>.<p>Another photo shows Epstein sitting near a desk, with three women surrounding him, whose faces have been redacted. </p>.<p>Another shows a screenshot of messages from an unknown person who says they have been sent "some girls" and are asking for "$1000 per girl".</p> .<p>These cache of photos also includes pictures of quotes from the book <em>Lolita </em>written in ink across different parts of a woman's body.</p>.<p>Committee Democrats said the images released Thursday "were selected to provide the public with transparency into a representative sample of the photos" and "to provide insights into Epstein's network and his extremely disturbing activities."</p><p>Democrats said they had thousands more images, "both graphic and mundane," which they are continuing to analyse.</p>