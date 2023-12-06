G7 to ban Russian diamonds, announce measures on price cap, assets

Brussels: G7 leaders are expected to announce on Wednesday a ban on Russian diamonds and measures to manage some 300 billion euros ($323.58 billion) in immobilised Russian central bank assets and the G7 oil price cap, sources familiar with the matter said.

G7 leaders are having a virtual meeting later on Wednesday.

One source specified that the G7 was expected to announce a direct ban as of Jan. 1 and then an indirect ban with a phase in period from March 1 until Sept. 1.

During the phase-in period, diamond companies will be able to use a self-declaration system like one provided by the World Diamond Council, the source added.

The system will use tracing and certification done through G7 countries and only apply to rough diamonds in an initial phase. Western countries initially looked at various proposals that covered rough and polished gems but countries could not agree on polished.