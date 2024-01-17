Gaza war: How South Africa’s genocide case against Israel is shaping up

By Carlo Aldrovandi

Dublin: Over the past few days, South Africa has made its case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing the Israeli government of committing genocide with its 100-day assault on Gaza.

With the death toll approaching 24,000 in the Palestinian territory, South Africa’s lawyers laid out the grounds on which they are accusing Israel of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention, while Israel’s legal team have presented their counter- arguments.

South Africa’s case is essentially that Israel’s assault is “intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group, that being the part of the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip”. Israel in turn has denied this, arguing that it has been exercising its fundamental right to self-defence under international law.

The UN’s genocide convention was adopted by the General Assembly on December 9 1948. It was the first human rights treaty to respond to the systematic atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during the second world war.

It was a Polish Jew, Raphael Lemkin, who first coined the term “genocide”. Lemkin was a lawyer who fled to the US in 1939 after Germany invaded his country. He combined two words: the Greek genos (race or tribe) and the Latin cide (from caedere, meaning: to kill).

According to Article 2 of the 1948 Convention, the main feature of the ultimate crime against humanity is twofold.

One, genocide victims are always “passive targets”. They have been singled out for their membership of a national, ethnic, racial or religious group rather than for anything they have done. And, two, the crime also establishes a “specific intent” to destroy, in whole or in part, that group.

The nexus between the two provisions is the Convention’s backbone. It marks legal boundaries that set genocide apart from other crimes against humanity. While high death tolls often rightly bring international condemnation, as a legal category, genocide is not contingent upon the number of civilian casualties that may ensue from a state’s disproportionate use of military force.