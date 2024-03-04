Gaza war Is shifting ties between secular and ultra-orthodox Israelis

As Steinberger walked in his uniform through Beit Vegan, an ultra-Orthodox suburb of Jerusalem, groups of Haredi children ran after him, showering him with gratitude, he said.

“That was something new,” he said. “I felt like a hero.”

In his absence, worshippers at a nearby ultra-Orthodox synagogue had dedicated a Torah to a soldier killed during the invasion of Gaza — something that would have been unthinkable before the war.

On a personal level, Steinberger also felt changed by the war. Twelve weeks of service alongside secular reservists had been a kind of intellectual boot camp. Night after night, he and his fellow soldiers discussed politics and religion, exposing one another to alternative perspectives.

Steinberger said he emerged more sympathetic to heterodox forms of Judaism and more accepting of the secular campaign to legalize civil marriage.

Chana Irom, a Haredi community organizer, experienced a similar transition after October 7.

For much of her career, Irom, 44, helped run dormitories for Haredi girls who had left home because of problems with their families. The thought of helping secular Israelis never crossed her mind.

Then came the Hamas attacks.

Jolted by the violence against secular communities along the Gaza border, and moved by the thousands of reservists responding to military call-ups, Irom pondered how to reach across the social divide.

Within three days, Irom said, she had helped set up a network of roughly 1,000 Haredi women to assist the families of reservists who had gone to fight, and Israelis evacuated from their homes. Some volunteers helped with babysitting, others with shopping and other household chores.

“I don’t think that before the war I could have convinced anyone, or even myself, to volunteer outside our community,” said Irom.

Most of Haredi society, however, has resisted such interactions.

In Bnei Brak, a city east of Tel Aviv that is considered Israel’s ultra-Orthodox capital, there are few posters of the Israeli hostages who were captured October 7 and whose photographs are ubiquitous in secular neighborhoods.

Rabbinical leaders in the city remain unmoved by calls for Haredim to serve in the military. Within Haredi communities, many fear that the fabric of their insular life would begin to fray if men were forced to skip the full-time study of Scripture.

“The way to help is to study Torah,” Meir Zvi Bergman, one of the most revered rabbis in Israel, said during a rare audience with journalists from The New York Times. “No one can give up on the Torah,” he added.