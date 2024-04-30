Gaza war separates parents from their new born baby

Rafah/Jabalia, Gaza Strip: Born two months premature as war raged in Gaza, Palestinian baby Yehia Hamuda was evacuated to southern Gaza after Israeli forces raided the hospital where he was being cared for in the north.

Stuck in the north, his parents have not seen him since then.

His mother Sondos and father Zakaria scrolled through photographs of Yehia, now five-months-old, on a mobile phone at their home in Jabalia in northern Gaza, severed from the south by Israeli military checkpoints.

Sondos said it was too dangerous to make the 30-km (20-mile) journey from Jabalia to Rafah.

"There are tanks and bulldozers. My husband and I cannot go," she said. "They would kill us. I am afraid my son would end up living alone."

Yehia was born on November 27, seven weeks into the conflict that was triggered when fighters from the Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed Israel in an attack that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 34,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip during Israel's offensive, which has laid waste to much of the territory, according to health authorities in the enclave.

With communications down, three months passed before Yehia's parents were able to make contact with the hospital caring for him in Rafah, and check he was okay. They had stayed behind in Jabalia, fearing they would find nowhere to stay in Rafah.