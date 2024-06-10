Gen Z is turning away from military service in record numbers. We’re trying to understand why

By Robert Hoffmann & Maria Teresa Beamond for The Conversation

The Australian Defence Force is facing an acute recruitment crisis.

Only 80 per cent of the 69,000 personnel needed to meet future challenges have signed up. The government recently announced recruitment will be opened up to some foreign citizens to try to fill this gap.

Not only is the Australian military failing to achieve planned growth, it is actually shrinking, as Defence Chief General Angus Campbell told a Senate inquiry in February.

There are two fundamental reasons for the current recruitment impasse.

One is economic – low unemployment and a perception of better opportunities, work conditions and future prospects in the private sector.

The other reason is cultural: a declining willingness of Gen Z to identify with – and fight to defend – their nation.

Either way, the key to the recruitment crisis lies in understanding the motivations of this generation, the main pool of potential recruits today.

We recently interviewed 19 serving Australian soldiers from a range of demographics (two were Gen Z) and across military branches in a study funded by the Australian Defence Force.

We wanted to find out what makes Gen Z recruits tick, and what the force might do to persuade more of them to serve their country.