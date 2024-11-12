Home
German interior minister warns of cyber threat ahead of elections

'We must also protect our democracy in the digital world,' Nancy Faeser said in a statement upon publication of the Federal Office for Information Security's annual report.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 11:21 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 11:21 IST
