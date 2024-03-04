JOIN US
world

Germany opposed to trade curbs on Chinese solar panel imports

'Germany will put forward measures in order to support the local production of solar technology. Trade defense measures are not helpful,' German energy state secretary Sven Giegold said
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 10:36 IST

Brussels: The European Union does not need trade barriers on imports of Chinese solar panels, and restricting these products would not be helpful for Europe's struggling local solar manufacturers, German energy state secretary Sven Giegold said on Monday.

"Germany will put forward measures in order to support the local production of solar technology. Trade defense measures are not helpful," Giegold said on his arrival to a meeting of EU countries' energy ministers in Brussels.

